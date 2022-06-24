Vietnamese, RoK firms advised to team up for post-pandemic recovery
Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) need to beef up cooperation and investment in the post-COVID-19-pandemic period, said Joo Si-bo, president of the RoK-Vietnam economic cooperation association, at a conference in Seoul on June 24.
At the event (Photo: VNA)Seoul (VNA) – Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) need to beef up cooperation and investment in the post-COVID-19-pandemic period, said Joo Si-bo, president of the RoK-Vietnam economic cooperation association, at a conference in Seoul on June 24.
Co-organised by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the event promoting Vietnam’s business climate took place as part of activities marking the 30th anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic relations.
In his opening speech, Joo Si-bo suggested a series of potential fields for bilateral collaboration such as public healthcare, smart city development, the digital economy, and green industries.
VCCI Chairman Pham Tan Cong said over the past 30 years the chamber has actively worked with RoK partners, particularly the KCCI, to hold similar events.
During the discussions, representatives of Vietnamese and RoK businesses exchanged presentations on topics such as the nations’ economic cooperation in the post-COVID-19 era, investment opportunities in Vietnam, and infrastructure development and innovation in Vietnam.
Participating speakers expressed their confidence in the potential and positive economic growth dynamics of Vietnam after the pandemic.
They also pointed out that given the 4th Industrial Revolution and the digital economy, Korean enterprises will gradually increase the proportion of innovative technologies and reduce the rate of intensive labour use.
They recommended the sides team up to build supply chains and develop environmentally friendly technologies./.