At the talks (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam supports the RoK playing a greater role and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region, and continues to consider the RoK an important and long-term strategic partner, he said. He stressed that Vietnam will work closely with the RoK to successfully implement its role as the coordinator for the ASEAN-RoK relations in the 2021-2024 tenure.Vietnam always pays attention to and is willing to contribute to the denuclearisation process on the Korean Peninsula, and support efforts to maintain peace in Northeast Asia through dialogue, and by peaceful means, Hue stressed.The Korean top legislator backs Vietnam’s stance on ensuring security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea in accordance with international law.The two sides were unanimous in maintaining coordination in effectively implementing the cooperation agreements signed by the two NAs in 2013. They are considering the supplementation or signing of a new document to conform to the comprehensive strategic partnership and the current international situation.The two National Assemblies will continue strengthening coordination and mutual support at regional and international inter-parliamentary forums, making active contributions to maintaining peace, security and stability in the region and the world, they said.The two sides will maintain the exchange of delegations at all levels, promote the sharing of experience in law making, supervision and making decisions on important maters, and listen to the business communities and people of both countries with a view to creating a favourable legal environment for economic cooperation, cultural exchange and citizen protection.Earlier the same day, Speaker Kim, his spouse and the RoK delegation laid a wreath in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum.In the evening, Chairman Hue is scheduled to chair a banquet for the RoK NA Speaker and his entourage./.