NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) and Speaker of the RoK's NA Kim Jin-pyo . (Photo: VNA)

– National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on January 17 held talks with Speaker of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s NA Kim Jin-pyo who is on an official visit to Vietnam from January 12-18.Welcoming the speaker to Vietnam on the first days of 2023, Hue expressed his belief that this visit will contribute to strengthening the relations of the two countries, including the two parliaments.The two leaders agreed to continue consolidating political trust, especially in the context of complicated devleopments in international and regional situation.The Vietnamese top legislator emphasized that strengthening political and diplomatic trust will be the foundation to promote cooperation in other fields such as economics, trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges.On the basis of the recent upgrade of the bilateral relations to a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" status, the two leaders agreed to expand collaboration in technology transfer, human resources training, and defence technology.Hue proposed the RoK continue assisting Vietnam in overcoming post-war consequences, including the project on the Vietnam-Republic of Korea peace village for the 2022- 2026 period.They reached a consensus on soon achieving the goal of raising two-way trade to 100 billion USD by 2023 and 150 billion USD by 2030 in a more sustainable and balanced manner on the basis of making the most of existing bilateral and multilateral trade agreements.According to Chairman Hue, digital transformation and energy transition bring both opportunities and challenges. On the basis of good political relations, the two countries need to strengthen cooperation to address issues in energy transition, especially to ensure the harmony of benefits and costs during the transition process to ensure fairness on global, regional and national scales.The Vietnamese legislature is willing to organise exchange forums within the parliamentary framework to create legal frameworks for the formation of an equitable and sustainable digital transformation and energy transition ecosystem.Speaker Kim agreed with his Vietnamese counterpart’s proposals on the increase in the number of Vietnamese workers in the RoK such as skilled labourers, nurses, and information technology engineers. They also agreed on the promotion of vocational training for Vietnamese workers to meet the needs of Korean enterprises. He added that his country has completed domestic procedures for a bilateral agreement on social insurance between the two countries, hoping that Vietnam will complete its procedures to allow the agreement to be implemented soon.The two sides also agreed to regularly exchange information to remove problems related to visas and work permits in order to create the most favourable conditions for the two peoples.Hue expressed hope that Kim and the Korean NA will continue paying attention to and protecting the legitimate interests of the Vietnamese community living and working in the country.