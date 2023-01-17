Vietnamese, RoK top legislators hold talks
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) and Speaker of the RoK's NA Kim Jin-pyo. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on January 17 held talks with Speaker of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s NA Kim Jin-pyo who is on an official visit to Vietnam from January 12-18.
Welcoming the speaker to Vietnam on the first days of 2023, Hue expressed his belief that this visit will contribute to strengthening the relations of the two countries, including the two parliaments.
The two leaders agreed to continue consolidating political trust, especially in the context of complicated devleopments in international and regional situation.
The Vietnamese top legislator emphasized that strengthening political and diplomatic trust will be the foundation to promote cooperation in other fields such as economics, trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges.
On the basis of the recent upgrade of the bilateral relations to a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" status, the two leaders agreed to expand collaboration in technology transfer, human resources training, and defence technology.
Hue proposed the RoK continue assisting Vietnam in overcoming post-war consequences, including the project on the Vietnam-Republic of Korea peace village for the 2022- 2026 period.
They reached a consensus on soon achieving the goal of raising two-way trade to 100 billion USD by 2023 and 150 billion USD by 2030 in a more sustainable and balanced manner on the basis of making the most of existing bilateral and multilateral trade agreements.
According to Chairman Hue, digital transformation and energy transition bring both opportunities and challenges. On the basis of good political relations, the two countries need to strengthen cooperation to address issues in energy transition, especially to ensure the harmony of benefits and costs during the transition process to ensure fairness on global, regional and national scales.
The Vietnamese legislature is willing to organise exchange forums within the parliamentary framework to create legal frameworks for the formation of an equitable and sustainable digital transformation and energy transition ecosystem.
Speaker Kim agreed with his Vietnamese counterpart’s proposals on the increase in the number of Vietnamese workers in the RoK such as skilled labourers, nurses, and information technology engineers. They also agreed on the promotion of vocational training for Vietnamese workers to meet the needs of Korean enterprises. He added that his country has completed domestic procedures for a bilateral agreement on social insurance between the two countries, hoping that Vietnam will complete its procedures to allow the agreement to be implemented soon.
The two sides also agreed to regularly exchange information to remove problems related to visas and work permits in order to create the most favourable conditions for the two peoples.
Hue expressed hope that Kim and the Korean NA will continue paying attention to and protecting the legitimate interests of the Vietnamese community living and working in the country.
At the talks (Photo: VNA)Vietnam supports the RoK playing a greater role and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region, and continues to consider the RoK an important and long-term strategic partner, he said. He stressed that Vietnam will work closely with the RoK to successfully implement its role as the coordinator for the ASEAN-RoK relations in the 2021-2024 tenure.
Vietnam always pays attention to and is willing to contribute to the denuclearisation process on the Korean Peninsula, and support efforts to maintain peace in Northeast Asia through dialogue, and by peaceful means, Hue stressed.
The Korean top legislator backs Vietnam’s stance on ensuring security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea in accordance with international law.
The two sides were unanimous in maintaining coordination in effectively implementing the cooperation agreements signed by the two NAs in 2013. They are considering the supplementation or signing of a new document to conform to the comprehensive strategic partnership and the current international situation.
The two National Assemblies will continue strengthening coordination and mutual support at regional and international inter-parliamentary forums, making active contributions to maintaining peace, security and stability in the region and the world, they said.
The two sides will maintain the exchange of delegations at all levels, promote the sharing of experience in law making, supervision and making decisions on important maters, and listen to the business communities and people of both countries with a view to creating a favourable legal environment for economic cooperation, cultural exchange and citizen protection.
Earlier the same day, Speaker Kim, his spouse and the RoK delegation laid a wreath in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum.
In the evening, Chairman Hue is scheduled to chair a banquet for the RoK NA Speaker and his entourage./.