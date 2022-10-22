The value of the royal seal is estimated on the Drouot auction website at 2-3 million EUR (equivalent to 1.9-2.9 million USD); the highest price ever for a Vietnamese antique and attracting the attention of many collectors.



“Hoang de chi bao” is the largest and most beautiful seal of the Nguyen Dynasty. It was cast during the reign of Emperor Minh Mang (1820-1841) and weighs 10.78 kilos.



The seal was handed over to Bao Dai, the last emperor of Vietnam.

Founded in 1852, Drouot is one of the major auction houses in Paris and specialises in fine arts and antiques./.

