A performance in the musical show celebrating International Women's day in Moscow. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – Moscow’s regional public organisation for women’s rights protection “Women of our city”, the Vietnamese Association in Russia and the “Creation” Funding on March 4 organised a musical show to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The event saw the participation of representatives from the Vietnam Embassy in Russia, businesswomen, and their family members.

Vietnamese and Russian participants joined in performing songs in both languages and a play.

At the event, the organisation “Women of our city” awarded certificates of merit to individual Vietnamese women who have made many contributions to strengthening the solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and Russia./.