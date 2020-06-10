Vietnamese, Russian military medicine forces share COVID-19 prevention experience
The military medicine forces of Vietnam and Russia joined a video conference on June 9 to share experience in COVID-19 prevention and control.
Military medicine experts of Vietnam and Russia join video conference to share experience in COVID-19 prevention and control (Source: qdnd.vn)
Major General Nguyen Xuan Kien, Head of the Military Medical Department at the General Department of Logistics, told Russian officers that Vietnam has gone through more than 50 days without community transmission.
However, the country cannot declare free of the disease as it still reports imported cases and the situation in the world remains complicated with high risks of new outbreaks.
Therefore, studying and sharing disease prevention and control experience, especially in the prevention of cross infection or infection from concentrated quarantine facilities to the community, is essential.
This was the second time the military medicine forces of Vietnam and Russia had held a teleconference on cooperation in disease prevention and control. The move is in line with Vietnam’s policy of intensifying international cooperation in this field, thus contributing to consolidating the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership./.