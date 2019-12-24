

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held a phone talk with his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev on December 24.

The two PMs expressed their delight at the practical results of the implementation of agreements during the Russia visit by PM Phuc in May 2019, and agreed on measures to further enhance the efficiency of bilateral coordination in various areas.They were satisfied with the dynamic development of bilateral ties over the past years with high-level visits and activities during the Vietnam – Russia Year, Russia – Vietnam Year 2019-2020.The leaders hailed joint work to lift barriers to bilateral trade, especially for agro-aquatic and seafood products, helping to fully tap advantages of the Vietnam – Eurasian Economic Union Free Trade Agreement amid global economic uncertainties.PM Phuc stressed that Vietnam always creates favourable conditions for oil and gas companies of the two countries to work closely together, including in oil and gas exploration and exploitation, gas-fueled power, liquefied natural gas, and engine fuel.PM Medvedev, for his part, said Russia always supports its oil and gas firms to engage in projects in Vietnam’s territorial waters.Apart from discussing measures to step up several important projects, including the centre for scientific research and nuclear technology, they also talked about joint activities during the Vietnam – Russia Year, Russia – Vietnam Year 2020, concurrent with the 70th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, the 75th anniversary of victory over facism, and Vietnam ASEAN Chair Year.On the occasion, they also extended the best New Year wishes to the governments and people of the two countries./.