Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi (R) and Evgheni Kobelev, Vice Director of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAN)'s Institute of China and Modern Asia (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Evgheni Kobelev, Vice Director of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAN)'s Institute of China and Modern Asia, has suggested further strengthening relations between scholars of Russia and Vietnam.

In a meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi on October 20, Kobelev, who is a leading expert on Vietnamese studies, called for the embassy’s support to set up a Vietnamese library at the institute.



He revealed his intention to publish his memoir titled "65 years with Vietnam", and recalled memories with Vietnamese leaders he had met such as General Vo Nguyen Giap, President Nguyen Minh Triet, and Vice President Nguyen Thi Binh.





Evgheni Kobelev, Vice Director of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAN)'s Institute of China and Modern Asia (second, R) (Photo: VNA)

As Vice President of the Russia-Vietnam Friendship Association, Kobelev discussed with Khoi the upcoming visit to Russia by Vice Chairman of the Vietnam - Russia Friendship Association Trinh Quoc Khanh.



Ambassador Khoi expressed his hope that Russian scholars will continue to contribute to promoting the relationship between the two countries.



The two sides agreed to strengthen people-to-people diplomatic relation between the two countries./.