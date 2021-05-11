Vietnamese, Russian scientists conduct joint survey on East Sea
The Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology on May 10 welcomed the Akademik Oparin research vessel of the Russian Academy of Sciences that came to conduct a joint scientific survey in the East Sea area of Vietnam.
The Akademik Oparin research vessel at Chua Ve Terminal of Hai Phong city (Photo: nhandan.com.vn)
The welcome ceremony was held at Chua Ve Terminal of northern Hai Phong city.
This is the second sea survey between the two academies as part of their roadmap for sea research cooperation for 2018 - 2025.
To prevent any possible COVID-19 transmission, despite having tested negative for the virus, the whole survey team and the ship’s crew will not go ashore during the survey, and they will be quarantined in line with regulations after the trip.
After the ceremony, the Akademik Oparin vessel with nearly 40 scientists from the academies set out on the journey that will last for about one month on the East Sea area of Vietnam./.