Khanh Hoa (VNA) – Russian research vessel Akademik Oparin has arrived at Nha Trang port in the central province of Khanh Hoa to conduct a joint survey on marine resources as part of the "Roadmap for cooperation in marine research for the 2018-2025 period" between the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) and the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS).



It marks the 8th research trip by Akademik Oparin in Vietnam's territorial waters to date.

Speaking at a ceremony to welcome the ship on May 17, which was connected with the capital city of Hanoi, and Moscow and Vladivostok of Russia, VAST President Chau Van Minh reviewed the outcomes of the vessel's seven field trips, especially in training young scientists of the VAST as well as scientific cooperation between the two sides.

Panchenko Vladislav Yakovlevich, RAS Vice President in charge of international cooperation, highlighted the importance of maritime research collaboration in promoting scientific research and training at the two academies. He also appreciated the VAST’s efforts and active cooperation for the 8th trip to proceed as planned.

On May 18, Akademik Oparin with nearly 40 scientists from the two academies was scheduled to embark on the survey journey that will last for about one month in Vietnam's territorial waters. (Photo: VNA)

Valery Falkov, Minister of Science and Higher Education of Russia, highly appreciated the long-term cooperation between the two academies and expressed support for the implementation of the signed roadmap until 2025 and fostering collaboration in the future, contributing to enhancing the long-standing traditional friendship between the two countries.



