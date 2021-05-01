Society Vietnamese in Laos donate relief supplies to aid local COVID-19 response The Vietnamese association in Laos’ Oudomsay province donated a total of 135 million LAK (14,363 USD) worth of COVID-19 relief supplies and cash on April 29 to help local authorities fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Vientiane ceremony marks repatriation of Vietnamese martyrs’ remains A ceremony was held in Vientiane capital of Laos on April 29 to hand over and repatriate three sets of remains of Vietnam’s volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives while performing the international duties in Laos.

Health State President demands maximum efforts to sustain anti-COVID-19 achievements President Nguyen Xuan Phuc inspected anti-COVID-19 efforts in the central city of Da Nang on April 30, requesting the entire health sector to maximise efforts to maintain the obtained achievements in the coronavirus combat.

Society Con Dao Island to be linked with national grid via submarine cables The Prime Minister has approved a proposal from Vietnam Electricity (EVN) to expand the national grid from the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang to Ba Ria-Vung Tau province’s Con Dao Island via submarine cables.