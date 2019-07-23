Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh (R) and Head of the Russian Federal Agency for Youth Affairs Alexander Bugayev (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese and Russian young generations in general and agencies in charge of youth affairs in particular should organise practical activities to continue fostering the friendship and cooperation between the two nations, said a senior Vietnamese official.While receiving Head of the Russian Federal Agency for Youth Affairs Alexander Bugayev in Hanoi on July 23, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh said the Vietnamese Party and State have always paid due attention to and created the best conditions for young people of the two countries to join exchange programmes, cooperate, enhance mutual understanding and share working experience.Minh applauded the signing of a cooperation agreement for 2019-2022 between the National Committee on Youth of Vietnam and the Russian Federal Agency for Youth Affairs, covering a wide range of issues such as stepping up exchanges between young leaders, sharing information about and experience in youth affairs in each country, cooperating in volunteer activities and promoting collaboration between young businesspeople.Vietnam and Russia have time-honoured friendly relations whose foundations were laid by their generations of leaders and nurtured by generations of people, becoming a valuable asset of both nations, he said.In the recent time, the two countries have regularly exchanged high-level delegations, including the visits to Vietnam by President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and the trips to Russia by Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.Bugayev, who is leading a delegation of Russian young people to the Vietnam-Russia Youth Forum 2019 in Hanoi, thanked the Vietnamese Government for its support and assistance in the organization of the first Vietnam-Russia Youth Forum.The freshly-signed cooperation pact for 2019-2022 will lay the foundations for the youth of Russia and Vietnam to further promote cooperative relations in the coming time, he said.-VNA