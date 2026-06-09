Politics

Vietnamese sail training ship completes 2026 overseas mission

Sail training ship 286 – Le Quy Don and a delegation from the Vietnam People's Navy sailed more than 1,600 nautical miles to visit and conduct exchanges with the Royal Thai Navy and the Royal Cambodian Navy while providing extended sea training for Naval Academy cadets.

Sail training ship Le Quy Don is about to dock at port. (Photo: QDND)
Sail training ship Le Quy Don is about to dock at port. (Photo: QDND)

Nha Trang (VNA) – Sail training ship 286 – Le Quy Don and a delegation from the Vietnam People's Navy returned to Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa province on June 8, concluding a successful 2026 overseas engagement combined with long-distance sea training.

The delegation, led by Colonel Lai Hong Dong, Deputy Director of the Naval Academy, was welcomed at the port by Rear Admiral, Associate Professor, Dr. Ngo Thanh Cong, Director of the Naval Academy, along with academy officials, lecturers and cadets.

During the mission, the vessel sailed more than 1,600 nautical miles to visit and conduct exchanges with the Royal Thai Navy and the Royal Cambodian Navy while providing extended sea training for Naval Academy cadets.

In Sattahip of Thailand and Cambodia's Sihanoukville, the delegation paid courtesy visits to naval leaders, took part in sports exchanges, visited local cultural and tourist sites, and hosted a reception aboard the ship.

tau-buom-286-cap-cang-tai-nha-trang-4.jpg
Rear Admiral, Associate Professor, Dr. Ngo Thanh Cong, Director of the Naval Academy, presents flowers to congratulate the delegation on successfully completing its mission. (Photo: QDND)

The activities promoted the image of Vietnam, its people and the Vietnam People's Navy, contributing to stronger friendship, cooperation, mutual understanding and trust between the navies of Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia.

The voyage also provided practical long-distance sea training for the Naval Academy's 67th officer cadet class, helping strengthen their professional knowledge, seamanship and operational skills under real-life conditions./.

VNA
#Sail training ship 286 – Le Quy Don #navy #Vietnam People's Navy #Royal Thai Navy #the Royal Cambodian Navy
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