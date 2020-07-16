Society More than 13,320 overseas Vietnamese repatriated so far: Spokeswoman Vietnam has organised 55 flights bringing 13,323 citizens home from overseas since April 10 in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said on July 16.

Society Vietnam working with foreign authorities to restore air links Under the direction of the Prime Minister, ministries and agencies are actively working with foreign counterparts on the restoration of air transport links between Vietnam and a number of countries and territories, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Society Vietnamese citizens brought home from US Vietnamese authorities, representative offices in the US and the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines coordinated with the US side in conducting a flight bringing Vietnamese citizens there back home on July 15-16.