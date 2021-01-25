Hanoi brightens with decorations ahead of the 13th National Party Congress (Photo: VNA)

The scholar described the 13th National Party Congress as an important turning point to pave the way for breakthroughs in development and define the position of Vietnam in the global landscape with an active and guiding role.“Without making breakthroughs in the way of thinking and action, we will not be able to quickly advance forward and realize the nation’s aspiration for rising up,” he said.Apart from issuing sound policies and mechanisms to seek and tap talents, he called for building and making use of the soft power of the nation for development goals, thereby continuing to improve Vietnam’s stature on international arena and build public trust, which he said, is also the expectation of experts at home and abroad, and each Vietnamese citizen.About the AVSE Global’s work, Khuong said operating in over 20 countries from four continents and connecting more than 10,000 experts together, the AVSE Global is collecting their collective brainpower via policy reports, strategic consultations at the central and local levels, training of senior executives, forums and research projects, towards creating breakthroughs in efficiency for Vietnam’s sustainable development.AVSE is also building platforms to turn global science knowledge into practical knowledge applicable for production and social progress, with priority given to fields of creative economic models, connectivity of regions and competitive economic sectors, innovation, climate change prevention technology , marine-based economy and marine space, renewable energy and hydrogen./.