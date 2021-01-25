Vietnamese scholar in France highlights national unity as strength for development
Prof. Nguyen Duc Khuong, Deputy Director of Research at IPAG Business School and President of the Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts in France (AVSE Global) has highlighted national unity as the root factor for national development.
Prof. Nguyen Duc Khuong (Photo: Vietnam National University)
Paris (VNA) – Prof. Nguyen Duc Khuong, Deputy Director of Research at IPAG Business School and President of the Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts in France (AVSE Global) has highlighted national unity as the root factor for national development.
In an interview granted to a Vietnam News Agency reporter on the eve of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Khuong, who is also a member of the Prime Minister’s economic consulting group, pointed to Vietnam’s impressive achievements in the past five years, including a steady economic growth of over 6.5 percent during tenure of the 12th National Party Congress and political stability.
The economy is re-directing towards sustainability with use of more technological and innovative advances. In particular, Vietnam also succeeded in maintaining economic activities despite the adverse impacts of the global medical crisis caused by COVID-19 pandemic last year, he said.
According to him, the Vietnamese Party and State made sound and timely decisions that hold significance to the national development strategy for the next decades. He cited as examples the Politburo’s Resolution on proactive involvement in the fourth industrial revolution, a resolution on attracting quality foreign investment, and another on reshuffle and arrangement of the apparatus of the political system.
The scholar highlighted national unity as the root factor for national development, adding that the role of the overseas Vietnamese community in national development had been affirmed very early. In recent years, the younger generations of Vietnamese abroad have gained more influence in the fields of artificial intelligence, big data, digital transformation and automation. With the support of the previous generations, those aged 30-50 are in a good position to foster cooperation between Vietnam and the countries they are living in.
In Khuong’s view, many Vietnamese leaders in the previous tenure were very open, willing to listen to public opinions and paid attention to attracting talents to contribute to the nation. He highlighted a need to issue more specific and stronger policies to effectively use this resource in the near future.
In an interview granted to a Vietnam News Agency reporter on the eve of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Khuong, who is also a member of the Prime Minister’s economic consulting group, pointed to Vietnam’s impressive achievements in the past five years, including a steady economic growth of over 6.5 percent during tenure of the 12th National Party Congress and political stability.
The economy is re-directing towards sustainability with use of more technological and innovative advances. In particular, Vietnam also succeeded in maintaining economic activities despite the adverse impacts of the global medical crisis caused by COVID-19 pandemic last year, he said.
According to him, the Vietnamese Party and State made sound and timely decisions that hold significance to the national development strategy for the next decades. He cited as examples the Politburo’s Resolution on proactive involvement in the fourth industrial revolution, a resolution on attracting quality foreign investment, and another on reshuffle and arrangement of the apparatus of the political system.
The scholar highlighted national unity as the root factor for national development, adding that the role of the overseas Vietnamese community in national development had been affirmed very early. In recent years, the younger generations of Vietnamese abroad have gained more influence in the fields of artificial intelligence, big data, digital transformation and automation. With the support of the previous generations, those aged 30-50 are in a good position to foster cooperation between Vietnam and the countries they are living in.
In Khuong’s view, many Vietnamese leaders in the previous tenure were very open, willing to listen to public opinions and paid attention to attracting talents to contribute to the nation. He highlighted a need to issue more specific and stronger policies to effectively use this resource in the near future.
Hanoi brightens with decorations ahead of the 13th National Party Congress (Photo: VNA)
The scholar described the 13th National Party Congress as an important turning point to pave the way for breakthroughs in development and define the position of Vietnam in the global landscape with an active and guiding role.
“Without making breakthroughs in the way of thinking and action, we will not be able to quickly advance forward and realize the nation’s aspiration for rising up,” he said.
Apart from issuing sound policies and mechanisms to seek and tap talents, he called for building and making use of the soft power of the nation for development goals, thereby continuing to improve Vietnam’s stature on international arena and build public trust, which he said, is also the expectation of experts at home and abroad, and each Vietnamese citizen.
About the AVSE Global’s work, Khuong said operating in over 20 countries from four continents and connecting more than 10,000 experts together, the AVSE Global is collecting their collective brainpower via policy reports, strategic consultations at the central and local levels, training of senior executives, forums and research projects, towards creating breakthroughs in efficiency for Vietnam’s sustainable development.
AVSE is also building platforms to turn global science knowledge into practical knowledge applicable for production and social progress, with priority given to fields of creative economic models, connectivity of regions and competitive economic sectors, innovation, climate change prevention technology , marine-based economy and marine space, renewable energy and hydrogen./.