French Ambassador to Vietnam Bertrand Lortholory (L) presents the certificate of Chevalier des Arts et des Letters (Knight of Arts and Letters) to Head of the State Record Management and Archives Department under the Ministry of Home Affairs Dang Thanh Tung (Photo: State Record Management and Archives Department)

Hanoi (VNA) - Head of the State Record Management and Archives Department under the Ministry of Home Affairs Dang Thanh Tung on December 5 received the honour Chevalier des Arts et des Letters (Knight of Arts and Letters) from the French Minister of Culture.

Tung graduated from the National School for Judiciary in Bordeaux, France. He worked at the Military Court of the Hanoi Capital Military Zone and then became the Chief Inspector of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

He was assigned as head of the State Record Management and Archives Department in 2015 and has enhanced cooperation with France and French-speaking countries since then.

He has initiated various activities to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the National Library of Vietnam in 2017 such as an exhibition on French architecture in Hanoi, a seminar on 100 years of Vietnam - France heritage and an exhibition on French culture.

French Ambassador to Vietnam Bertrand Lortholory said re-signing of the agreement on archives between Vietnam and France in 2016 has brought the cooperation of the State Record Management and Archives Department of Vietnam and the National Archives of France to a new level, especially in promoting historical documents in French language.-VNA