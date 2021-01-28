Sci-Tech Investment in sci-tech called for to develop e-Government Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat and Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung, both of them members of the Party Central Committee, on January 8 called for greater investment in science-technology to push national digital transformation, e-Government, and the digital economy forward.

Sci-Tech No new 2G, 3G phones in Vietnam from July 1 The production and import of phones using 2G and 3G technology will stop from the beginning of July, according to a new circular from the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC).

Society New artifacts unearthed at Ho Dynasty Citadel New documents that help in understanding the architecture of the Ho Dynasty Citadel in the north-central province of Thanh Hoa were unearthed during a recent excavation, Director of the Ho Citadel Heritage Conservation Centre Nguyen Ba Linh announced on January 25.