Assoc. Prof. Tran Dang Xuan (centre) and his associates at Japan’s Hiroshima University (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Tokyo (VNA) – A research group led by Assoc. Prof. Tran Dang Xuan at Japan’s Hiroshima University recently publicised a study on the potential application of a grass species scientifically known as Andropogon virginicus which is good for human health.

The study by the Vietnamese scholar and his associates was published on an international scientific journal in late December. It was the first to discover the benefits of an invasive weed in anti-oxidation and enzyme tyrosinase and cancer cell suppression.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency’s correspondent, Xuan said the finding shows the potential of the natural plant in the healthcare sector and also holds significant meaning in the extraction of valuable compounds in invasive plants in Vietnam, especially those able to suppress cancer cells.

Compounds uncovered in the grass will pave the way for the development of a cure for cancer originated from natural sources.

The scholar said that his research group is joining hands with Vietnamese scientists of the National Institute of Medicinal Materials at the Ministry of Health to capitalise on potential of the country’s valuable medicinal plants.

Xuan’s field of research includes plant breeding, genomics, weed science, sustainable agricultural production, organic chemistry, analytical chemistry and biomass energy./.