Vietnamese scientists honoured with French Academy of Sciences’ prize
Two Vietnamese scientists – Dr. Hoang Thi Giang and Tran Quang Hoa, have been honoured with the French Academy of Sciences' prize for bilateral cooperation in science research between France and ASEAN countries.
The prize was presented to Hoa, a lecturer at Hue University of Education, and Giang, a researcher of the Vietnam Institute of Agricultural Genetics, in appreciation of their close and successful collaboration in a cooperation project with France, along with two French scientists who are their co-researchers.
The awards ceremony was held in Paris on October 17.
Established in 1666, the French Academy of Science presents about 80 awards, scholarships and medals with a total value of more than 1 million EUR each year./.