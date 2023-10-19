The prize was presented to Hoa, a lecturer at Hue University of Education, and Giang, a researcher of the Vietnam Institute of Agricultural Genetics, in appreciation of their close and successful collaboration in a cooperation project with France, along with two French scientists who are their co-researchers.

The awards ceremony was held in Paris on October 17.

Established in 1666, the French Academy of Science presents about 80 awards, scholarships and medals with a total value of more than 1 million EUR each year./.

VNA