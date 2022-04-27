Sci-Tech Soc Trang province launches 5G network, intelligent operations centre A 5G network and an intelligent operations centre (IOC) were unveiled in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang on April 24.

Sci-Tech ASIM Telecom gets network licence ASIM Telecom, developer of LOCAL mobile network, has officially been given a licence to establish a public telecom network from March 31, becoming the 8th network in the Vietnamese market.

Sci-Tech Ministry launches eID codes for subordinate units The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has issued electronic identification (eID) codes for its agencies and units, which are expected to help building an e-Government.

Sci-Tech Ministry works to raise public awareness of innovation, intellectual property The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) on April 21 held a ceremony in response to Vietnam Innovation Day and World Intellectual Property Day (April 26).