The Vietnamese mission is divided into two teams to quicken the search for victims. Both teams have engineering and medical soldiers and service dogs.

After surveying eight spots, the Vietnam People’s Army forces discovered two spots with deceased victims and handed the bodies over to Turkish rescue forces.

When in one difficult-to-access area, Vietnamese forces combed over ruins where members of one family may have been buried.

Given the large blocks of broken concrete, narrow roads, and lack of supporting equipment, the forces reported the location to local authorities so they may seek support.

With such results, the Vietnamese mission has been hailed by international peers for their considerable effort and active participation.

As of February 15, the 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria on February 6 has killed over 41,000 people.

Nearly 90 countries and territories have sent search and rescue missions to Turkey to help deal with the aftermath of the recent earthquake./.

VNA