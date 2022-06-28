Vietnamese second most interested in Asia-Pacific in travelling post-pandemic
Vietnamese travellers are the second most interested in Asia-Pacific (APAC) in travelling in post-pandemic period, with some 85 percent of respondents from the country planning a trip in the next 12 months, a survey by Booking.com found.
Golden Bridge on Ba Na Hills in the central city of Da Nang is among the most popular destinations of Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese travellers are the second most interested in Asia-Pacific (APAC) in travelling in post-pandemic period, with some 85 percent of respondents from the country planning a trip in the next 12 months, a survey by Booking.com found.
Vietnam is closely behind India that is leading the way in the inaugural APAC Traveller Confidence Index survey by the US-based online travel agency that polled 11,000 travellers across 11 countries and territories in the region from April to May. China came in third.
The survey provides an insight into regional travellers’ comfort level to explore the world and whether they are excited about domestic travel after the pandemic.
It indicates that Indian, Vietnamese and Chinese respondents are the most willing to put up with and/or overlook key travel deterrents caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in order to travel. They are the readiest to go into quarantine, endure higher travel costs; and the most confident with their home countries in receiving inbound travellers.
Some 82 percent of surveyed Vietnamese said they are happy as Vietnam reopened its border to international visitors.
Leisure and mental health is their biggest motivator for travelling again (55 percent) and 83 percent agreed on the importance of sustainable tourism, the second highest in the region./.