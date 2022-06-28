Travel Passengers on Vietnam Airlines domestic flights offered discount for Thang Long citadel night tour Vietnam Airlines is coordinating with the Hanoi Travel Association and the Thang Long - Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre in connecting its passengers with the night tour of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel.

Destinations Colourful hydrangeas adorn peak of Mau Son Mountain In June, tourists can travel to Lang Son northern province’s Mau Son tourism complex, located 1,541 metres above sea level. Here, those that make it to the exclusive peak are dazzled by the myriad colours of thousands of hydrangeas in bloom.

Culture - Sports Hue Festival 2022 opens with colourful show The week-long Hue Festival 2022 was kicked off on June 25 evening by a unique art programme and an Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional gown) show.