Culture - Sports My Son Sanctuary receives ancient Cham script books The My Son Sanctuary management board has received five collections of ancient Cham script books – related to old rituals or worship ceremonies of the Cham people in central Vietnam – from a local collector, contributing to precious data for the UNESCO-recognised world heritage site.

Culture - Sports Vietnam obtains 10 gold medals on SEA Games 30’s first day The thrilling 2-1 victory over Indonesia by the men’s U22 football team and a gold medal in the women’s over 60kg arnis category concluded a successful day on December 1 for Vietnam at the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30).

Culture - Sports SEA Games 30: Vietnam score thrilling 2-1 comeback win over Indonesia The Vietnamese men’s U22 team made a comeback to defeat Indonesia 2-1 in their third match of Group B at the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) in the Philippines on December 1.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 30: Vietnam rank second in medal tally Vietnam secured the second place in the medal tally of the ongoing 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) as of 5pm (Hanoi time) of December 1, the first official competition day.