Vietnamese short film wins award at Singapore Int’l Film Festival
Vietnamese short film “Sweet, Salty,” directed by Duong Dieu Linh, won the Youth Jury Prize at the 2019 Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) last weekend.
Vietnamese short film “Sweet, Salty,” directed by Duong Dieu Linh, wins the Youth Jury Prize at the 2019 Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) last weekend.
Singapore(VNA) – Vietnamese short film “Sweet, Salty,” directed by Duong Dieu Linh, won the Youth Jury Prize at the 2019 Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) last weekend.
The 18-minute film tells a bittersweet story of a woman named Ha in the male-dominated society. She, 40 and pregnant, decides to confront her husband’s secret lover but the showdown leads to a sticky situation that leaves her with a bittersweet realisation.
It was a great surprise to be honoured with this award, Linh told a Vietnam News Agency correspondent at the festival. She said she wants to make feature length films in the coming time, but even during the preparation for feature film-making, she will create more short films.
This year, the festival dedicated a special programme for screenings of Vietnamese short films, said SGIFF Executive Director Yuni Hadi. The films brought a breath of fresh air to the festival, she added.
Founded in 1987, the SGIFF is the largest and longest-running film event in Singapore. It provides a platform for both established and aspiring filmmakers to showcase their films to an audience of local and international film buffs.
This year, five Vietnamese films competing for the Silver Screen Award at the festival, namely “Hay Thuc Tinh va San Sang” (Stay Awake, Be Ready) by Pham Thien An, “Ngot, Man” (Sweet, Salty” by Duong Dieu Linh, “Gallery” by Vo Anh Vu, “Le Truong Thanh Cua Edison” (The Graduation of Edison) by Pham Hoang Minh Thy, and "Nha Cay" (The Tree House) by Truong Minh Quy./.