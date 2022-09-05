Vietnamese short films to be screened in HCM City, Hanoi
A series of Vietnamese short films will be screened at Vietnamese Short Film Week, which will be held in HCM City and Hanoi from September 7.
Five top short films at this year's CJ Short Film Making Project are screened at Vietnamese Short Film Week. (Photo courtesy of CJ CGV Vietnam)
The programme will feature ten works of different genres on various topics by talented young filmmakers who have won top prizes at international film festivals and the CJ Short Film Making Project, a prominent national contest in the genre from 2018.
Highlighted works will include Diem Bao (Fortune-telling) by Ho Thanh Thao, Ca Mat Trang (Moonfish) by Tran Thi Ha Trang, Con Dai Cai Mang (Mother’s Love) by Dao Thu Uyen, Nhung Con Voi Ben Ve Duong (Elephants on the Streets) by Dao Quang Trung, and Huong Ky Trong Trang (Dreaming a Dream) by Le Can Truong.
All of them were named as the best works at this year's CJ Short Films Filmmaking Project.
The screening will also present five films which won the CJ Short Films Filmmaking Project in 2018 and 2019, such as Mot Khu Dat Tot (Blessed Land) by Pham Ngoc Lan, May Nhung Khong Mua (Live in the Cloud - Cuckoo Land) by Vu Minh Nghia and Pham Hoang Minh Thy, and Gi Cung Sua (Fix Anything) by Le Lam Vien.
In addition, the event will screen six short films by Korean filmmakers such as Pitch Black by Lee Junsup and The Daughter by Nam Soona.
The screening will be held on September 7-9 at CGV Su Van Hanh in District 10 in HCM City.
In Hanoi, the event will take place on September 12-13 at CGV Vincom Nguyen Chi Thanh in Dong Da District.
