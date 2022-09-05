Culture - Sports Building a brand for mint flower honey from Dong Van Karst Plateau Ethnic people on the Dong Van Karst Plateau in Ha Giang province have developed apiculture from mint flowers. Honey is now a typical farm produce of the province and has contributed to local poverty reduction efforts.

Hai Phong: Do Son buffalo fighting festival thrills spectators The traditional Do Son buffalo fighting festival took place in the northern port city of Hai Phong's Do Son district on September 4 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam held to goalless draw with Palestine in friendly match Vietnam's U20 team was held to a goalless draw in a friendly match against Palestine on September 3 at Viet Tri Stadium in the northern province of Phu Tho.

Vietnam aim for another AFF Cup victory Coach Park Hang-seo wants to win the AFF Cup for the second time, although he might not have his best players at the December regional tournament.