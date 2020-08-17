The US was the only market where Vietnam experienced positive growth in shrimp export during the period under review.

The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers said the US’s shrimp imports mainly serve retail channels and e-commerce, and suggested Vietnamese exporters focus on intensively processed products and those of added values.

In the first six months, despite the great impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam still earned 2 billion USD from shrimp export.

The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers expects this year’s revenue will expand 20 percent against the previous year./.

VNA