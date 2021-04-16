Vietnamese, Singaporean Foreign Ministers hold phone talks
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son on April 16 held phone talks with his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan, during which the two sides consented to closely coordinate, contributing to enhancing trade and investment ties between the two countries.
Vivian Balakrishnan congratulated Son on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam, and lauded the country’s performance in COVID-19 prevention and control, as well as socio-economic development and diplomacy.
Singapore attaches great importance to the strategic partnership with Vietnam, he affirmed.
Son, for his part, spoke highly of cooperation efficiency between the two countries across spheres, emphasising that Singapore was Vietnam’s largest investor last year despite the pandemic.
He suggested the two sides continue with all-level delegation exchanges when possible, effectively implement bilateral cooperation mechanisms, firstly the 15th Vietnam-Singapore Connectivity Ministerial Meeting and the 14th political consultation at the deputy foreign ministerial level.
The minister used the occasion to thank Singapore for supporting Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2020, and non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council (UNSC) for 2020-2021.
The two ministers agreed to step up cooperation within the framework of ASEAN and multilateral forums, for peace, stability and cooperation in the region.
They exchanged invitations to visit their respective countries at a convenient time./.