Singer Linh to perform at ASEAN music festival in Nanning. Photo courtesy of the artist (Source: VNA)



- Vietnamese singer Pham Ha Linh will perform at the China-ASEAN Music Festival 2019, which will take place from May 28 to June 3 in Nanning, China.Linh is the only Vietnamese female singer to attend the festival and currently works as a vocalist for the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra.A troupe from Vietnam will perform on May 31 with the work entitled ‘Am Va Duong’ (Yin and Yang), composed by musician/saxophonist/producer Nguyen Bao Long, Linh’s husband.Founded in 2012, the festival is one of the three largest music festivals in China and regularly features troupes from 30 countries.This year, the festival will include more than 300 artists from 24 countries and territories.Linh won the top prize at the Sao Mai (Morning Star) National Singing Contest in 2007 thanks to her charming and strong voice.In recent years, Linh has been absent from the limelight, having given birth. “I decided to come back to the stage,” she said.“I have my son now, and I want him to be proud of me. So I will change my music style toward the higher quality. That’s why I chose to perform with the orchestra.”“My husband is a musician and an expert of jazz for many years, he has become my inspiration,” she said.-VNS/VNA