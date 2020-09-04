Vietnamese snipers perform well in Army Games 2020
The Sniper Team ranked first in the "Hunting" competition that took place on Tuesday evening (local time), raising the team's overall performance of stage 3 to second place. (Photo: Vietnam+)
With shooting conditions close to the combat reality, the exercises required snipers to have good coordination and interactions with one another to annihilate targets and gain the most points. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Though encountering various difficulties during the competition, Vietnamese soldiers still coordinate and interact well with one another to accomplish the tasks (Photo: Vietnam+)
Vietnamese snipers strive for high prize to celebrate the National Day (September 2) (Photo: Vietnam+)
The Belarusian organising committee hosts some activities to celebrate Vietnam’s National Day (Photo: Vietnam+)
From August 28 to 30, the Vietnamese sniper team competed in the second stage of “Pair Test.” During this stage, the Vietnamese snipers performed seven shooting exercises, including “Hunting”, “Catch up”, “Find yours”, “Take a decision”, “Shooting with a partner”, “Interaction”, and “Withdraw” (Photo: Vietnam+)