Culture - Sports Water puppetry show helps build resilience amidst pandemic A puppetry show has been staged recently by the Thang Long Water Puppet Theatre, encouraging local people to overcome the formidable challenges brought about by COVID-19.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese scholar abroad honours late President Ho Chi Minh through books Though living and working abroad, Prof. Nguyen Dai Trang still spends much time on studying and writing books about the late President Ho Chi Minh, which have received warm response and praise from the political circle, Canadians and the Vietnamese community in Canada.

Culture - Sports Seaweed forest in Quang Ngai Binh Chau is one of the most famous coastal communes in the central province ò Quang Ngai with hundreds of fishing boats. The commune boasts a rich nearshore aquatic ecosystem.