Inspirational speaker Dang Kim Phuong at the Global Peace and Prosperity Initiative (Photo courtesy of Phuong)

- Inspirational speaker Dang Kim Phuong has been voted onto the directorial board of the International Youth Parliament (IYP).The new position at IYP would help her motivate positive changes in Vietnamese society, she said.“I want to inspire and empower young Vietnamese people to develop the nation,” she said.She will select four representatives from Vietnam to join the IYP, giving them a chance to speak out about transparency, inequality, poverty, human rights and dealing with crises.“I focus on cultural diversity and education, so my plan is to renew text books, stimulate creativity in education and upgrade knowledge to meet Industry 4.0’s demands.”The IYP is a network of young leaders from 150 countries with a vision of building an equitable, sustainable and peaceful world. Each country has four representatives aged 16-29.The IYP promotes youth participation in the development process, supports skills and capacity building programmes, advocates for the rights and freedoms of young people and their communities and supports young peoples’ on-the-ground initiatives to achieve human rights, sustainable development and a culture of peace.They will work on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals towards 2030.Phuong has earned a wealth of knowledge and experience in training and coaching teams, helping employees to improve their learning, working and soft skills. Before becoming a speaker, she was a trainer and life coach.Her business received a prize from the Women Leaders International Network in 2011, leading her way to international events and projects where she has delivered inspiring speeches about peace, inequality, human rights and other global issues.Phuong is an ambassador for the Global Peace and Prosperity Initiative. This year, she will attend the Global Women’s Summit in Switzerland. — VNS/VNA