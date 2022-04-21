Illustrative image. ( Photo: hvnclc.vn)

HCM City (VNA) – A festival showcasing spices from regions across the country will be held in Ho Chi Minh City from April 28 to May 1.



Updates of a Vietnamese spice map will be introduced, helping young people, businesses and researchers access the latest information.



The festival, entitled “The quintessence of Vietnamese spices”, will be jointly organised by the Business Association of High Quality Vietnamese Products, the Food and Foodstuff Association of Ho Chi Minh City (FFA) and relevant units.



Spice products of different regions with their geographical indications will be introduced at the event. Special attention will be paid to products that satisfy the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme's standards.



The festival is expected to draw 20 booths of Vietnamese high-quality goods enterprises, start-ups, and craft villages operating in the food sector that use spices. It does not only create an opportunity to promote spices but also facilitates exchanges to promote domestic and export markets for the products./.