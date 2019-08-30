The Vietnamese booth at this year’s event has attracted crowds of visitors and partners. (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnamese spices and farm produce are being displayed at the international chilli trade fair Rieti Cuore Piccante in Italy’s central city of Rieti.This is the second time Vietnam has participated in the fair. The Vietnamese booth at this year’s event has attracted crowds of visitors and partners.Taking place from August 28 to September 1, the fair, the ninth of its kind in Italy, features 150 pavilions introducing 500 kinds of chilli in the world.Vietnamese Trade Counsellor Nguyen Duc Thanh said Rieti Cuore Piccante’s organising board has introduced Vietnam’s agricultural products, especially spices and tea, to other farm produce fairs across Italy.Within the framework of the event, the Vietnamese delegation led by Ambassador Nguyen Thi Bich Hue attended the Spicy World Workshop.Speaking at the workshop, the ambassador said apart from chilli and peppercorn, Vietnam is a big producer of high-quality tropical spices like star anise, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger and garlic.Rieti Cuore Piccante offers an opportunity for Vietnam to step up economic cooperation with Italy in not only farm product export and import, but also other support industries like machinery, equipment and production lines, she said.The fair also included a photo exhibition along with music and entertainment programmes. It has been seen as the most anticipated culinary festival in Italy in the year. -VNA