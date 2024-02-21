Vietnamese steel products certified to meet greenhouse gas inventory standard
Vietnamese steel product (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - BSI - the UK's leading international certification organisation - has just certified ISO 14064-1:2018 standard on greenhouse gas inventory for steel products of Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel Joint Stock Company.
ISO 14064-1 is an environmental technical standard, implemented in accordance with the Government’s Decree 06/2022 on mitigating greenhouse gas emissions. It is used as a basis for calculating a business's greenhouse gas emissions. This is also one of the certifications that steel manufacturing enterprises need to achieve when exporting to world markets, especially the EU.
Therefore, from June 2023, Hoa Phat Dung Quat began contacting consulting units to prepare reports and inventory greenhouse gases, and provide operational data and related information to serve the greenhouse gas inventory for the 2022-2023 period.
At the end of November 2023, the company completed the assessment of greenhouse gas inventory at its complex, fully meeting the requirements of ISO 14064-1:2018 certification on greenhouse gas inventory.
The company also completed the ISO 14067:2018 assessment related to carbon tracing on product lines in late January 2024. It is expected that in April, BSI will issue this certificate to Hoa Phat – the largest steel producer in Southeast Asia.