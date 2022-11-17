Business Strong purchasing power, demand drive Vietnam’s economic growth: expert Strong purchasing power and demand have created a fast and strong locomotive for economic growth, and Vietnam is forecast to record a GDP growth rate of over 8% this year, said Executive Chairman of Dragon Capital Dominic Scriven.

Business Vietnam advocates cooperating with foreign investors: President Vietnam advocates switching from attracting FDI to cooperating with foreign investors in the spirit of equality for mutual benefits and development, with priority given to hi-tech and eco-friendly projects, said President Nguyen Xuan Phuc at a high-level seminar with the US-APEC Business Alliance for Competitive SMEs in Bangkok on November 17.

Business Vietnam Airlines among top 10 Vietnamese brands 2022 National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has been voted as one of the top 10 Vietnamese brands and the most perceived brand in 2022, revealed a survey by the UK-based market research firm YouGov.