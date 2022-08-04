This is described as a recognition of the Vietnamese team’s first-ever advance to the finals of a FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The tournament will take place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20, 2023.

Nhu is one of the most prominent players in Vietnamese women's football. She has won the Golden Ball award four times. She also made important contributions to the Vietnamese women's team to win gold medals at the SEA Games 2017, 2019 and 2022, along with the AFF Cup 2019 championship.

She is the best scorer in the history of Vietnamese women's football with 59 goals for the national team./.

VNA