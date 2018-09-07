Vietnamese striker Nguyen Van Toan. (Photo: vov.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese striker Nguyen Van Toan’s goal in the 108th minute of the quarter-final against Syria was chosen as one of the four most memorable moments in the men’s football at the Asian Games 2018 (ASIAD), according to Football Tribe.



“Toan’s tap-in during extra-time has created history for Vietnamese football. His strike meant that the Vietnam men’s team progressed to the last four of Asian Games for the first time,” the website says.



Football Tribe also ranked the other three most memorable moments, including the friendship of Indonesia and Palestine, Safawi Rasad’s double against the Republic of Korea for Malaysia, and Thai striker Supachai Jaided’s late goals.



With a perfect record of three wins against Nepal, Pakistan and Japan, Vietnam topped Group D to reach the knock-out phase.



They beat Bahrain 1-0 before seeing off Syria in the quarter-finals to be the last remaining Southeast Asian team in the tournament.



They suffered a 1-3 defeat to the Republic of Korea in the semi-finals.



Although the team lost to the UAE 3-4 during a tense penalty shootout after drawing 1-1 in official time in the bronze medal match, they have been lauded for finishing in the top four for the first time. Their performance was celebrated by fans, with the players and coaches returning to a hero’s welcome on National Day (September 2).



Vietnam’s journey throughout the competition gives hope for the team to advance further at the continental level on the pitch.

ASIAD is the world’s second biggest multiple sports event after the Olympics. This year’s edition was held in Jakarta and Palembang of Indonesia from August 18 to September 2, drawing 16,000 competitors and officials from 45 countries and territories.-VNA