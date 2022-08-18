Society World Vision Vietnam holds workshop to combat child labour The Vietnamese office of the international child-focused agency World Vision on August 18 held a workshop in Hanoi to kick off its Against Child Exploitation (ACE) project in the country.

Society HCM City holds requiem for COVID-19 dead A requiem was held in Ho Chi Minh City on August 18 in remembrance of the people who died of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Japanese association presents gifts to AO victims in Ninh Binh Representatives of the Association of Japanese in love with Vietnam visited and presented gifts to 10 poor Agent Orange victims, each worth 2.5 million VND (108 USD) and 5kg of rice, in the northern province of Ninh Binh on August 18.