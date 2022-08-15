Society New project to promote Vietnamese language in Vietnamese communities abroad The Government has approved a project on designating September 8 as the Day for Honouring Vietnamese Language in Vietnamese Communities Abroad. Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (COVA) and Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu talked to the press about the goals of the project and reasons to choose the date.

Society Vietnam Airlines opens ticket sales for upcoming Tet Holiday Vietnam Airlines Group, which manages Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASCO, has opened ticket sales for Lunar New Year (Tet) Holiday in the period from January 6 to February 5, 2023.

Society Vietnamese teams at Army Games 2022 receive encouragement Deputy Chief of the General Staff of Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) Sen. Lieut. Gen. Ngo Minh Tien wished Vietnamese teams competing at the ongoing 2022 International Army Games the best possible performances, when visiting them on the outskirts of Moscow on August 14 morning (local time).

Society Concern of Vietnamese guest workers in RoK cleared up Vietnamese labourers who are working in the Republic of Korea (RoK) within the Employment Permit System (EPS) programme raised questions relating to their rights, interests and obligations at a meeting on August 14.