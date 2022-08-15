Vietnamese students’ association in Germany holds summer camp
The Association of Vietnamese Students in Germany (SiviDuc) and its Hamburg chapter organised a summer camp in the German port city on August 13 and 14, gathering hundreds of participants from across the European nation.
A performance staged as part of the camp (Photo: VNA)
In his opening speech, President Trinh Hoang Long said the camp, marking the association’s 10th founding anniversary, aims to connect Vietnamese students across fields of study via practical activities.
In the time to come, SiviDuc will work to attract the participation of Vietnamese coming to Germany for vocational training in addition to the current university students and postgraduates, he added.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh lauded the organisation of the event after years of activity interruption due to the COVID-19.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)He expressed his hope that Vietnamese youth will join events that help strengthen the solidarity of the Vietnamese expat community in Germany and contribute to developing their home country and fostering the two nations’ strategic partnership.
According to the diplomat, at many meetings, German officials highly evaluate Vietnamese students’ learning capacity and wish to collaborate with Vietnam in bringing the group to Germany for vocational training and attracting Vietnam’s skilled workers to work in Germany, which is facing a shortage of human resources.
The summer camp featured a career seminar, an exhibition, a debate contest, an art-culture gala night, and a sport festival./.