Vietnamese students’ association in New South Wales maps out plans for 2022
The United Associations of Vietnamese Students in New South Wales, Australia (UAVS-NSW) held a conference to review its operation in 2021 and sketch out its plans for 2022.
Addressing the event, Vietnamese Deputy Consul General in Sydney Nguyen Thi Ha congratulated the UAVS on its achievements in 2021, noting that despite COVID-19, the association held many activities to link Vietnamese students and develop the Vietnamese community in Australia.
She said she hopes that the association will continue to strengthen its efforts to build a stronger Vietnamese community in the time to come when the Vietnam-Australia direct air route is reopened and the number of Vietnamese students in Australia increases.
Meanwhile, Dang Thuy Chi, a representative from the Vietnamese Embassy in Australia said that Australia is a favourite destination for Vietnamese students with about 20,900, forming the fourth largest foreign student community in Australia.
She underlined the important role of the community in strengthening the Vietnam-Australia relations, especially in culture and education, as well as in promoting Vietnamese culture in the country.
She said she hopes the association will organise more activities in the future, pledging that the embassy will continue to suport and accompany it in the future.
At the conference, participants selected a new executive committee of the UAVS for the 2022-2024 tenure.
Dang Minh Hung, the newly-elected President of the committee, delivered the association’s plans for 2022 and thanked the Vietnamese Consulate General in Sydney and the Vietnamese Embassy for supporting the association.
President of the Vietnamese Students’ Association in Australia Nguyen Phuc Binh pledged to continue to work hard to foster connections among Vietnamese students in the host country, thus contributing to developing the Vietnam-Australia relationship./.