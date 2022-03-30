Vietnamese students’ association in New Zealand established
The association plans to organise various activities to enhance connectivity within the community, and support Vietnamese students in New Zealand. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese students' association in New Zealand convened its first congress for the 2022-2024 tenure in Wellington on March 30.
The congressed reviewed the Vietnamese students’ movements over the past time, and set out targets and orientations for the association’s operation in the time ahead.
It elected a 13-member executive board for the association, with Nguyen Duc Xuan Tung from the Victoria University of Wellington as President in the 2022-2024 term.
Addressing the congress, Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Nguyen Van Trung commended dynamism of Vietnamese students in the country, and affirmed their important role in boosting exchanges between youths and people of the two countries.
The diplomat expressed his hope that the association will work as the core of the Vietnamese community in New Zealand.
Following the congress, the association will carry out necessary procedures to be officially recognised as a member of the Vietnamese Students’ Association Central Committee.
In 2019, over 5,000 Vietnamese students were studying across New Zealand. The number dropped to some 2,000 due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.