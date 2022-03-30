Society Two university professors to receive 2021 Kovalevskaya Award The 2021 Kovalevskaya Award will be given to two Vietnamese university professors in recognition of their outstanding research achievements and great contribution to the national development, the award committee has announced.

Society Sick Bangladeshi sailor saved in Khanh Hoa A Bangladeshi sailor who suffered from chest pain while working at sea gained timely aid in central Khanh Hoa province on early March 30.

Society Vietnam, Hungary boost educational cooperation The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) of Vietnam and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary on March 29 signed an cooperation agreement on the implementation of the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Programme in the 2022-2024 period.

Society HCM City aims to build barrier-free smart city for people with disabilities A seminar was held in Ho Chi Minh City on March 29, discussing how to build a barrier-free smart city for people with disabilities (PWDs), towards a future in which no one is left behind.