Presentation by Pham Duc Linh, Nguyen Duc An at the event (Photo: organising board)

Hanoi (VNA) – A Vietnamese project has won the third prize at the 2021 Regeneron ISEF Grand Awards, making Vietnam one of 34 countries and territories to be honoured among 81 taking part.

The project on robot arms for the disabled with full arm paralysis by Pham Duc Linh and Nguyen Duc An from Han Thuyen High School in the northern province of Bac Ninh obtained the prize.

Another project on dealing with high school students' psychological difficulties in online learning by Hoang Viet Phuc and Vu Phuong Mai from Lao Cai High School for the Gifted earned the third prize presented by the American Psychological Association and the special consolation prize by the American Statistical Association (ASA).

The ASA also granted the special consolation prize to a project on stimulating math thinking by Huynh Dang Khoa and Le Anh Chau from Nguyen Tri Phuong Secondary School in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.

The competition was held online in the US from May 3-6, with 1,431 projects from 81 countries and territories. Vietnam sent seven projects to the event. There were 382 winners, accounting for 26.67 percent./