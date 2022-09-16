Society Potential remains of US serviceman missing in action handed over The Vietnam Office for Seeking Missing Persons (VNOSMP) on September 16 handed over a set of remains possibly belonging to a US serviceman who went missing during the war in Vietnam.

Society Vice President stresses importance of better care for children in need Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on September 16 highlighted the need to mobilise all resources to help children living in difficulty to develop comprehensively.

Society Deputy PM stresses importance of national population database project Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam underscored the importance of the project on developing a national population database and electronic authentication and identification (Project 06), which is being piloted in Hanoi, during a meeting with leaders of the municipal People’s Committee on September 16.

Society Vietnam seeks to respond to population aging The Institute of World Economics and Politics (IWEP) under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences held an international symposium on population aging's impacts on economic development in Hanoi on September 16.