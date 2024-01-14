Society Dien pomelo – a citrus offering for Lunar New Year One month before Tet (Lunar New Year) festival, residents in Phuc Dien ward, Bac Tu Liem district in Hanoi are busy with the harvest of pomelos.

Society PM requests uninterrupted power supply in all circumstances Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh voiced an imperative to ensure a consistent and uninterrupted power supply in all circumstances during a working session with the Vietnam Electricity (EVN) on January 13.

Society Peaceful and picturesque Moc Chau Plateau With a naturally cool climate and picturesque landscapes throughout the year, Moc Chau district in Son La province has been generously endowed by nature with majestic scenery, featuring renowned and diverse attractions that are alluring for domestic and international tourists alike.

Videos 100 million dreams - 100 million smiles Vietnam officially became one of 15 countries in the world with a population exceeding 100 million in 2023. Labour experts have suggested that the country introduce policies to leverage its abundant young workforce and adapt to an aging population within the next 10 to 15 years.