An overview of the seminar (Source: VNA)

- The United Associations of Vietnamese Students in New South Wales in Australia and the representative office of the Vietnamese Ministry of Science and Technology in Sydney jointly organised a seminar on technology themed “Data – Power to Future” on June 1 in New South Wales.Held at the University of Sydney, the seminar attracted the participation of nearly 100 Vietnamese students and post-graduates.The event provided Vietnamese students learning and working in Australia with basic knowledge on data analytics and its applications in common professions.Participants were offered a chance to listen to experts’ sharing about big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and data technology.Big data is a term that describes the large volume of data – both structured and unstructured – that inundates a business on a day-to-day basis. Big data can be analysed for insights that lead to better decisions and strategic business moves.-VNA