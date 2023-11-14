Delegates to the 5th congress of the Vietnamese Students' Association in Hungary. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Nguyen Thi Bich Thao has urged the Vietnamese Students' Association in Hungary to promote its role in engaging its members in social, community and school activities in the host country, thus building and promoting the images and enhancing the position of Vietnam.

Speaking at the 5th congress of the association for the 2023-2025 term, Thao hailed the association for its development and achievements in the past time with many of its members having excellent performance in study and community activities.

She also hoped that the association will attract more members, and better support its members in their study and community connection activities which contribute to promoting the traditional friendship relations between Vietnam and Hungary.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese Embassy in Hungary awarded certificates of merit to groups and individuals with outstanding achievements in the association's affairs and student movements.

Nearly 70 delegates representing 600 Vietnamese students in Hungary attended the association’s congress held in Budapest, which elected a 6-strong secretariat for the new term./.