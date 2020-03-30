Vietnamese students in Laos stay calm amid COVID-19 pandemic
Almost Vietnamese students pursuing their study at the National University of Laos in Vientiane have stayed calm and abided by health quarantine regulations rather than return to Vietnam in order to avoid creating a burden on the homeland’s medical system amid the COVID pandemic.
Vietnamese students in Laos maintain sport activities as well as their self-study amid the COVID-19 pandemic (Photo: VNA)
Since the COVID-19 outbreak in China’s Wuhan city in late January, the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos has called on overseas Vietnamese students in Laos to keep close watch on the disease developments and strictly follow prevention instructions and policies of the Ministries of Health of the two countries.
They have been updated on relevant information in the homeland and the host country, especially infection risks.
On behalf of Vietnamese students in the university, Doan Tuan Quynh said apart from strictly following prevention instructions and minimising outings to prevent the spread of the disease, Vietnamese students have also maintained sports activities as well as their self-study.
As the largest university in Laos, the National University of Laos currently attracts many international students, including about 250 from Vietnam./.