Society Saigon Co.op supplies meals to quarantine areas The Saigon Union of Trading Co-operatives (Saigon Co.op) has cooperated with other companies to provide more than 30,000 meals a day to people in quarantine areas in Ho Chi Minh City.

Society Can Tho to become first smart city in Mekong Delta by 2025 Can Tho, the most populated city in the Mekong Delta region, has achieved outstanding results in developing a project to build a smart city after nearly two years of implementation.