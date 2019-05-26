A Korean expert is presenting the Republic of Korea’s development and research policies at the workshop (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Students’ Association in Korea (VSAK) held the sixth annual conference of Vietnamese young scientists in Seoul on May 26, as part of the activities in response to the Vietnam Science and Technology Day (May 18).In his welcome speech, Ambassador Nguyen Vu Tu pointed to the fact that the number of the Vietnamese students in the Republic of Korea is increasing vigorously to 50,000 now. They will play a key role in the development of economic development of Vietnam as well as the Vietnam – RoK relations, he stressed, expressing his hope that the conference will create a new and strong encouragement for young Vietnamese scientists in the host country.President of the association Tran Thien Quang said the event is divided into eight sessions, including one on the East Sea. This is a valuable chance for Vietnamese students in the RoK to share and learn experiences in various fields.Organisers described this as an important event to further push up scientific research activities by young Vietnamese scientists in such fields as social sciences, biology and medicine, chemistry, engineering, construction, environment, information technology, telecommunication technology and new materials.-VNA