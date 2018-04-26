Vietnamese students perform traditional dance at the event (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – Vietnamese students at the Financial University, one of the most prestigious universities in Russia, held a cultural exchange event on April 25 to mark the 100th year of the school, the alma mater of many high-ranking officials of Vietnam’s banking sector.

Lauding the university’s stronger cooperation with Vietnam over the years, Professor Ekaterina Kameneva, Vice Rector for Educational Programme Development and International Cooperation said about 140 Vietnamese students are studying at the university.

Letters of Vietnamese alumni were read at the event, expressing their warm sentiment for the university and teachers.

Participants of the event were also charmed by the students’ performances, which introduced Vietnam’s traditional dances and instruments.-VNA