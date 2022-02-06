Vietnamese students in the US celebrate Tet (Photo: BQT)

New York (VNA) – Nearly 200 Vietnamese students and youths living across the US gathered at a Lunar New Year (Tet) celebration in New York on February 5 evening (or February 6 morning – Vietnam time).



The event was held by the Vietnamese Association of Students in New York after two years of disruption caused by COVID-19 pandemic.



Participants at the event had a chance to enjoy traditional Vietnamese food, play folk games, exchange books and join a music game show.



On February 4-5, Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Nguyen Thanh Vinh visited and offered New Year wishes to overseas Vietnamese and Vietnamese workers in the country.



He affirmed that the Vietnamese Embassy will continue creating favourable conditions for them to stay there or return home as they wish./.