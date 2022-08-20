Vietnamese students in the US (Photo: sinhvienusa.org)

Washington D.C. (VNA) – The 10th edition of a networking event marking its decade, hosted by the Association of Vietnamese Students and Professionals in the US (AVSPUS), is taking place in Washington from August 19-21.

At a recent gala, Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung congratulated the AVSPUS on its achievements, especially in connecting Vietnamese youths and intellectuals in the US together who have served as a bridge promoting Vietnam – US comprehensive partnership.

A series of activities, both online and offline, during the event are expected to attract over 35,000 Vietnamese living and studying in the US, representatives from domestic and foreign agencies, press outlets and economic groups.

They will also be livestreamed on Facebook and Youtube.

The AVSPUS was founded on June 1, 2013, and became a registered non-profit organisation in Massachusetts state on March 3, 2014.

It now groups more than 35,000 members throughout the US./.