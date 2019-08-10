At the Robotic Camp in Israel

(Photo: Technion Israel Institute of Technology)

Twenty Vietnamese students from the Hanoi-Amsterdam High School for the Gifted and FPT High School are having a wonderful time while attending the Robotic Camp in Israel from August 6-11.They are divided into small groups to learn about robotics programming, and complete their own products. Besides, they have chance to share knowledge about robotics, soft skills in group discussions, and practical experience with Israel students.Both Vietnamese and Israeli students expressed their hope to make contributions to building their countries through information technology and automation.The Robotic Camp programme, funded by Greenblitz club of Hakfar Hayarok School, has been organised for four consecutive years.The Hanoi-Amsterdam High School for the Gifted, FPT High School, and many other high schools for gifted students like Chu Van An and Nguyen Hue in Hanoi have cooperated with the Green Start Academy, which was set up in 2006 and provides training for high-school students in startup, robotics and information and technology, to organise short courses about robotics for their students. Each year, 15-20 students join the course.On August 8, Vietnamese Ambassador to Israel Do Minh Hung had a meeting with the Vietnamese delegation and the Green Start Academy, during which he spoke highly of the training course and thanked the academy for organising the annual event for Vietnamese students.He affirmed the course has brought positive results, helping form students’ career orientation as well as better their communication skills.-VNA